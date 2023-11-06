World News | Bangladesh: EU Expresses Concern over Arrest of BNP Leaders, Activists

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 6 (ANI): Following the ongoing arrests of BNP leaders and activities across Bangladesh, the European Union (EU) has expressed concern over the clashes around the party's rally, held on October 28, reported Dhaka Tribune.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed his concern on X and stated, "Concerned by the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh. Justice must be served in all cases."

Moreover, Borrell urged all parties to refrain from violence, according to Dhaka Tribune.

"Vital to find a peaceful way to participatory elections, conducive to democracy, human rights & fundamental freedoms," he said.

Earlier on October 28, police clashed with the party's leaders and activities in Naya Paltan for several hours.

The clash resulted in the deaths of a policeman and a Jubo Dal leader, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies have carried out a nationwide crackdown and detained BNP members, including top-level leaders.

As of Saturday, around 7835 BNP leaders and activists were arrested across Bangladesh within a span of eight days.

Among those 7835, seven are senior leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, approximately 50 key leaders at district and metropolitan levels, including former members of parliament have been detained in connection with the incident.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, denounced the recent terror activities carried out by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in the name of an anti-government movement, Dhaka Tribune reported.

She said the BNP has once again proved through "resorting to violence" on October 28 that it is a "terrorist" party.

"BNP does not want an election; they want to create an unusual situation. BNP is a party of terrorists," PM Hasina declared during a press conference held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, to discuss the outcomes of her recent visit to Belgium.

Ruling out the possibility of any dialogue with the BNP, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina affirmed that the people of Bangladesh "do not want any dialogue with killers."

"No dialogue with the killers. This is Bangladesh. People of the country also do not want any dialogue with killers," she emphasised during the press conference.

She reiterated that elections would be conducted in due time, accusing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of attempting to create an abnormal situation ahead of the national election, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

She expressed confidence that the BNP would not be able to disrupt the upcoming general election through violence, citing their inability to do so in 2014 and 2018. (ANI)

