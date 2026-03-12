The national flag of Bangladesh flies in front of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) building in Dhaka. (Photo/Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 12 (ANI): Bangladesh's Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday unanimously elected Hafizuddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, as the Speaker, while Barrister Kayser Kamal was chosen as the Deputy Speaker.

According to reports by the Daily Star, the inaugural session of the 13th Parliament was presided over by senior lawmaker Khondokar Mosharraf Hossain, who was nominated for the role by the Leader of the House, Tarique Rahman.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: Brent Crude Oil Briefly Tops USD 100 Barrel As Iran Attacks on Shipping Worsen Supply Concerns.

The formation of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad follows the parliamentary election held on February 12, which came after the July 2024 student-led movement that saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leave the country.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a majority in the polls, and its chairman, Tarique Rahman, subsequently assumed office as Prime Minister.

Also Read | Monika Kabir Viral Video: Russian Model Defends Beating Elderly Man for 'Groping' Her in Bangladesh.

Hafizuddin Ahmed, the newly elected Speaker, is a retired military officer and a "valiant freedom fighter." A seasoned politician representing the Bhola-3 constituency, he has been elected to the Jatiya Sangsad six times. Prior to this role, he was serving as the Minister for Liberation War Affairs. Ahmed is also a standing committee member of the BNP.

His name was formally proposed by Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni. The Daily Star reported that the motion to appoint Hafiz was seconded by the ruling party whip and Khulna-3 MP, Rakibul Islam.

Both positions were eventually filled through unanimous consent, with no opposition to the nominations.

Meanwhile, Kayser Kamal, the Member of Parliament from Netrakona-1, has been elected Deputy Speaker. A barrister by profession and regarded as a relatively young figure in national politics, Kamal previously served as the State Minister for Land and holds the position of legal affairs secretary within the BNP. His nomination was moved by Whip Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu and seconded by Whip ABM Ashraf Uddin (Nizan).

Following the formal election process, the parliamentary proceedings were briefly paused at approximately 11:50 am for a 30-minute adjournment. In the final formal transition, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the official oath to both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Daily Star noted that the swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Tarique Rahman and other prominent members of the legislative body, marking the official commencement of the 13th Parliament's journey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)