Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 30 (ANI): Following the clashes in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, the police have filed 11 cases against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists in different police stations over the violence that happened a day before, local media reported.

A clash was witnessed on Saturday between BNP lawmakers, activists with police during the anti-government protests in parts of Dhaka, which also left several injured, as per Daily Star.

In the 11 cases that were reported to seven police stations, at least 469 BNP men were named as accused. According to the case documents, numerous additional nameless people were declared guilty in the instances.

"Police have so far arrested 149 of the accused. The rest are absconding," said Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

According to authorities, cases are currently being filed in at least three more matters, according to Daily Star.

Documents show that three cases were reported to the Uttara East Police Station, two to the Uttara West Police Station and two to the Jatrabari Police Station, while one report was made to the Kadamtali, Sutrapur, Airport, and Bangshal Police Stations.

The complaints in the cases included allegations of unlawful assembly, degrading law and order, attacking police with the purpose to murder them, hurling crude bombs at law enforcement, vandalising and torching both public and police vehicles, and other offences, Daily Star reported. (ANI)

