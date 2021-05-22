Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 787,726 and the death toll to 12,348, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,230 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 729,798, including 759 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.57 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.65 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of 112 deaths on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

