Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,908 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths on Saturday, bringing its tally to 460,619 with 6,580 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed that 14,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

Also Read | Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Keeps ‘Piles of Cash’ at Home, Left With No Bank Account After US Sanctions.

The total number of recovered patients in the nation rose to 375,885 with 2,209 new recoveries on Saturday, as per the DGHS.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 1.43 per cent and recovery rate at 81.60 per cent, the official data showed.

Also Read | ‘Coronavirus Originated in India in 2019 Summer’, Says China’s Top Scientific Body in Bid to Shift Blame on Pandemic Outbreak.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)