Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 17 (ANI): Underlining that Bangladesh has become a model of growth in the region, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the country's growth has proved that the fight of the people of Bangladesh was for a cause.

"This fight was for fundamental democratic rights and the emergence of Bangladesh was indeed the power of right defeating the power of might," said President Kovind while addressing the Indian Community and Friends of India in Bangladesh on the concluding day of his visit to the country.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that just before this meeting, he had the privilege of inaugurating the renovated historic Ramna Kaali temple in Dhaka.

He noted that the governments and people of Bangladesh and India helped in restoring the temple which was demolished by Pakistani forces during the war of liberation. A large number of people were killed by the occupation forces. He said that this temple is a symbol of the spiritual and cultural bonding among the people of India and Bangladesh.

Underlining that Bangladesh has a special place in the heart of Indians, the President said that New Delhi-Dhaka relations are unique and close and based on age-old ties of kinship, shared language and culture. These ties have been nurtured by the sagacious leadership of the two countries.

He also said that maintaining Bangladesh's foundational values of a progressive, inclusive, democratic and harmonious society has been one of the major contributions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

President also assured that India would stand in support of a Bangladesh that embodies the values that emerge from the Liberation Movement of this country.

"In this unique year, when we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the 50thanniversary of our friendship as well as the 75thanniversary of India's independence, we should rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling the dreams of the founding fathers of our nations," President added.

He expressed confidence that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 would continue to bind nations together in future.

Appreciating the Indian community in Bangladesh, the President said that they have made a mark in various sectors of importance in Bangladesh. While they have contributed to the economic and social development of Bangladesh, they have also cemented India-Bangladesh long-standing, close bilateral relations. He said that the Indian community is making India proud by bringing prosperity to our region. While doing so, they have also followed the values and traditions of our country, which are also part of our shared heritage with Bangladesh.

The President was happy to note that the leadership in both countries is cognizant that our growth trajectories are interlinked and that sharing of resources and experiences is the mantra for sustainable development. He was also happy to note that our two sides have made strong commitments to make our growth inclusive, sustainable and environment-friendly. He said that he sees huge potential in strengthening the cooperation further in the areas of green energy and clean technology. (ANI)

