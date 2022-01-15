London [United Kingdom], January 15 (ANI): The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has told the Kingston Magistrates' Court that British- Pakistani man Muhammad Gohir Khan was hired to kill blogger and activist Ahmad Waqass Goraya in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Starting the murder conspiracy trial at the court before 12-members jury, the crown prosecutor explained in full over two days how Mohammed Khan entered into an agreement with unknown persons or handlers described in court papers as Muzamil/Mudz/Pappa/Mush -- to travel to Netherland in order to kill Goraya, according to Geo TV.

Opening the prosecution case, Alison Morgan QC told the court that Khan was broke at the time and he needed money desperately to pay off his debts. The court heard that Khan was already declared bankrupt and had debts of over £200,000 to pay and he was under significant pressure.

The jury heard that Khan willingly agreed to become part of the plot that ran from the 16th day of February 2021 to the 24th day of June 2021.

The total deal was for £100,000 but the handler wanted £20,000 as a cut for himself without the "big boss" knowing about that and offered to pay £80,000 to Khan who agreed to the deal.

Separate from that, £5,000 was paid in advance through a bank transfer to cover travel expenses and to pay for PCR tests as well as to buy a knife and other "accessories" required for the killing.

Khan worked at a supermarket at the time to make both ends meet and was over-enthusiastic when "Muzammil" got in touch with him offering him a "project".

The court heard that the target received direct information from the American Federal Burea of Investigation in 2018 that his life was in danger and then he also received threats online and in one instance inside pictures of his residence were posted online by a "troll".

When Khan persisted if the target was big or small, the handler told him it would be a "tuna" and not a "shark" and he said so in order to keep the costs down or Khan would ask for more to do the job. It was agreed that Khan will be paid the full amount only if he succeeds in killing the target, according to Geo TV.

During the interviews, Khan admitted getting into the agreement to kill the target but said he was bluffing to make money out of Mudz and had nothing against the target. He denies charges. The trial continues, according to Geo TV. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)