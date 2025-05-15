London [UK], May 15 (ANI): Baloch Advocacy and Study Centre (BASC) President Fariba Baloch has outlined the organisation's mission to champion the human rights of the Baloch people in Iran, Pakistan, and beyond. In a video statement shared on X, Fariba highlighted the dire human rights conditions faced by the Baloch people in Pakistan.

"They continue to face serious human rights abuses. From extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances to executions and systemic discrimination, the violations deny our people even the most basic rights and opportunities for development," she said.

Also Read | South Carolina Couple Charged With Child Neglect After 6-Month-Old Twins Found Bloodied and Bitten by 'Large Rats' in Infested Home.

She emphasised that this widespread repression has forced tens of thousands of Baloch to flee their homeland, becoming refugees exposed to new layers of vulnerability and hardship abroad.

Fariba Baloch highlighted that despite significant challenges--including limited access to affected regions, security risks, and political suppression--BASC is committed to documenting these violations and advocating for international awareness and action.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

She said, "Our team is fully committed," she said. "We are using research, documentation, and advocacy to bring this injustice to light in a way that the world can understand and, more importantly, act upon."

Fariba Baloch also described BASC's broader goals, including building a research-driven platform that empowers both individuals and organisations working for Baloch rights. A key part of the centre's mission is to engage with the global Baloch diaspora and foster a united community voice on the international stage.

"We are committed to engaging with the international community to ensure that the human rights of the Baloch are not ignored," she stated, "but actively placed on the global political agenda."

The video statement marks BASC's formal debut on social media and reflects growing international efforts to spotlight the plight of the Baloch people--who, according to multiple human rights reports, remain among the most persecuted minorities in the region.

Fariba Baloch concluded the message with a call to action: "We look forward to working with all of you to make justice and freedom from humiliation and reparation a reality for the Baloch people."

The Baloch Advocacy and Study Centre is a research and advocacy organisation focused on the human rights of Baloch communities in Iran, Pakistan, and across the diaspora. It seeks to document abuses, support grassroots and international advocacy, and build connections between Baloch activists and global human rights institutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)