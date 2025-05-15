New York, May 15: A South Carolina couple, Akayla and Justin Bearden, both 24, have been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child after authorities discovered their 6-month-old twins had been severely bitten by ‘large rats’. The disturbing incident came to light when the couple called police for assistance, admitting that “field rats” had been a recurring issue in their Anderson County home for several months.

When deputies arrived, they found a baby girl in a blood-covered bassinet, with bite marks on her face, ears, head, and arms. Her twin brother also had visible bites on his feet. The girl was immediately taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she received treatment over several days. US: Child Complains of ‘Monster’ Under Bed, Babysitter Then Comes Face-to-Face With Man Hiding There; Intruder Arrested.

The couple told investigators they had been aware of the rodent problem but had failed to take adequate steps to protect their children. Authorities removed all three of the Bearden children, including a third child, from the home. The Department of Social Services now has custody of the children, and the couple has been ordered to have no contact with them unless permitted by DSS. US: Secret Service Agents Reunite Parents With Toddler Who Snuck Onto White House Lawn Through Fence; Video Goes Viral.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, both Akayla and Justin were granted bond and are scheduled to appear in court again on July 31.

The case has drawn comparisons to a 2023 incident in Indiana, where a father was sentenced to decades in prison after his toddler suffered over 50 rat bites, nearly dying from blood loss. The South Carolina investigation remains ongoing.

