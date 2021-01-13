Minsk [Belarus], January 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its nationwide tally to 217,696, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 2,281 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 200,132, the ministry added.

So far, as many as 1,544 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine in the past day, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)