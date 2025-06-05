Brussels [Belgium], June 5 (ANI): The all-party delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged with several quarters of the society in Belgium to convey India's stance against terrorism, the details of which were shared by the Embassy of India in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to the Embassy, the delegation, which is visiting Brussels, was received by Ambassador Saurabh Kumar upon arrival at the Airport on June 3.

On June 4, the delegation commenced its programme by paying floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy--a solemn reaffirmation of India's enduring commitment to the principles of peace, non-violence, and universal brotherhood. Earlier, the Ambassador briefed the delegation.

The delegation visited the European Parliament, where it engaged with members of the European Parliament (MEPs), including from the Delegation for Relations with India, the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), and the Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE).

The delegation briefed MEPs in detail about the cross-border terrorism directed against India, including the recent heinous attack in Pahalgam, as well as about Operation Sindoor and our policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The discussions focused on enhancing India-EU strategic cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism. Discussions also focused on broader India-EU ties, high-level engagements and the deepening Parliamentary exchanges. MEPS condemned the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and India's right to defend itself and bring to justice the perpetrators, the Embassy noted in its statement.

Earlier in the day, the delegation interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who expressed their deep solidarity with India's strong and principled stance against terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. The delegation underscored the vital role of the diaspora in amplifying India's voice on the global stage.

The Embassy also highlighted in its statement that the delegation also had a productive exchange of views with some of Brussel's leading think-tanks and members of the strategic community. There was good appreciation of India's stance on terrorism and Operation Sindoor, and exchange of views on India's expectations of the EU. (ANI)

