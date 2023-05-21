Hiroshima [Japan], May 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, said that he believed that India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy shared a video where he said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I gave an update on the progress of our peace formula. We have already passed many stages of presenting the formula to leaders and countries from different parts of the world. The day before the formula was successfully presented to the participants of the Arab League Summit."

"I believe India will participate in restoring of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need," he added.

In the meeting, PM Modi assured that he would do whatever is possible to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

"India and I will do whatever we can for resolving the conflict," said PM Modi.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year on February 24.

"For the past 1-1.5 years we have had telephonic conversations, but after Glasgow, we are meeting after a long time," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Zelenkyy also tweeted, "Peace Formula. We attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. Defence. Long-term support programs for Ukraine. Finance and economy. The first day in Hiroshima ahead of the #G7 is very powerful. The second day will be even more powerful."

Giving details about his first day in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the Ukrainian President said that he coordinate positions with partners to prepare new joint steps. Defence: Weapons, air defence, fighter jets. Kyiv attracts as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine's Peace formula.

Zelenskyy also said that he met with Giorgia Meloni, head of the Italian government we saw how our agreements from the negotiations in Rome are being implemented.

"I told Georgia about the agreements at the Arab League Summit. We looked at how we can enhance with Italyour capabilities to protect life from Russian air terror," the Ukrainian President said.

He also thanked UK PM for his leadership in developing the capabilities in the sky. The UK very actively tackle the issue of modern fighter jets for Ukraine and these are historical things, he added. (ANI)

