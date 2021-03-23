Belmopan [Belize], March 23 (ANI): Former Mayor of Belize, Zenaida Moya, has thanked India for providing 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Central America country.

"I want to thank the government of India for their kind gesture for giving our country Belize 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine. I am sure our people appreciate it," she said in a video message.

Earlier this month, Belize received a consignment of Made in India vaccines under its Vaccine Maitri initiative. The country also received 1,000 vaccines doses from Barbados.

Belize has reported 12,400 coronavirus cases and 316 death due to the virus so far.

Belize health minister Michel Chebat said: "We're going to be giving 26,000 of our citizens an initial dose and when we get our supply from COVAX they're gonna be getting their second dose."

"But this will certainly allow us to vaccinate all of our healthcare workers both in the private and the public sector as well as all of our citizens who are sixty years old and above and who have certain conditions such as HIV, cancer or renal failure at this time," he added.

Meanwhile, Arun Hotchandani, Honorary Consul General of India to Belize, said: "I'm extremely happy that today it is India that has come to the front line and with having gone through this dark pandemic last year I'm very happy and honoured that India is the country that has stepped up to Belize and I think this is not going to be the last there's gonna be continued great relations between our two countries. (ANI)

