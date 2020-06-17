World News | Belligerent China's Erroneous Claim: Sovereignty over Galwan Valley

Beijing [China], June 17 (ANI): In a belligerent response to the violent face-off between its and Indian troops in the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh, China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has accused Indian side of "reneging" on its commitments. The PLA went on to make an erroneous claim that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area has always belonged to Beijing.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PLA alleged that Indian side "seriously violated agreements and protocols" between the two countries on border issues- a claim despite the consensus reached at the commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 15.

Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, made the knee-jerk statement on Tuesday, even as after talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on June 6, the PLA troops were supposed to move further back in Galwan Valley near the Patrolling Point 14.

While the de-escalation process was underway, a violent face-off took place on Monday night between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

"As part of efforts to talk to the Chinese side to honour their commitment made during the June 6 talks, 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh, initiated talks with the Chinese side, asking them to go back further into their territory," sources told ANI.

During the talks, the Chinese side started heated arguments with the Indian delegation and started an attack on the Indian side with stones, sticks with spikes and other sharp-edged tools with an intention to cause fatalities to the Indian side, they said.

Tensions are high at Line of Actual Control since last month when India inaugurated a critical road construction project north of Pangong Tso.

The inauguration irked China despite the fact that the road was well within the Indian territory and far from the Chinese claim

In the statement, Zhang demanded that the Indian military strictly restrain its frontline troops, immediately stop all "provocative" actions and work with the Chinese side towards the same goal.

"The sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area has always belonged to China," said Zhang in the statement.

Zhang said that the Chinese side demands the Indian military to resolve differences through dialogue and talks.

Major Generals of India and China held talks to defuse the situation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and other areas after the violent face-off on Monday night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galway Valley.

Srivastava said that given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. "We expect the same of the Chinese side," he said.

The spokesperson said that India remains firmly convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. "At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Last month, there was heavy military build-up by PLA where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along with the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment. The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.

Chinese People Liberation Army has provoked the "Indian nationalist tiger" by engaging in a face-off with Indian Army personnel in which 20 soldiers were killed, according to US media.

The violent clash that took place late evening and night of June 15 was a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation.

"Beating 20 Indian soldiers to death Monday evening, China's People's Liberation Army has provoked the Indian nationalist tiger," Journalist Tom Rogan wrote in an opinion piece in Washington Examiner. (ANI)

