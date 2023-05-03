Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, May 3 (AP) Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital.

Police said the victims were girls, ages 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement.

A suspect has been detained, police said. Further details weren't immediately available. (AP)

