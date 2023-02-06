Thimphu [Bhutan], February 6 (ANI): Bhutan has been making serious efforts to modernize the country's agriculture sector through the use of technology which involves the use of advanced drones and GPS to manage crops and soil health, according to The Bhutan Live.

Precision agriculture helps farmers make informed decisions about crop management, increasing efficiency and reducing waste, The Bhutan Live reported.

New techniques, tools and equipment are being used by Bhutan to improve the productivity and sustainability of the country's agriculture sector, it said.

The country has adopted hydroponic farming. This method involves growing crops in a controlled environment using nutrient-rich water instead of soil. This technology helps local farmers grow crops more efficiently, reduces water usage, and provides year-round food security, according to The Bhutan Live.

Initiatives have also been launched by the government to provide farmers with access to information and resources. Training is being provided to farmers on the use of new technologies. Information centres have been established where farmers can learn about best practices for crop management and other relevant topics.

Through the use of technology, the country can improve the productivity and sustainability of the agriculture sector, making it more efficient and resilient. The Bhutanese government's initiatives to support farmers in adopting these technologies bode well for the future of the sector and the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Bhutan Live recently reported that Bhutan is on its way to graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) status by June 2023.

To graduate the status, countries are expected to follow a smooth transition strategy. Macroeconomic stability, product space diversification, and disaster resilience are some of the parameters recommended for inclusion in Bhutan's transition strategy.

According to officials, a change in Bhutan's status will not affect the country's foreign aid support. The graduation's impact will mainly be seen in three LDC-specific international support measures (ISM) related to international trade, development cooperation (ODA) and contributions to the funding of the UN system, support for travel to official meetings, scholarships, and research grants. (ANI)

