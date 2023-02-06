Damascus, February 6: At least 326 people were killed and 1,042 others injured following the devastating earthquake in northwestern Syria on Monday, local media reported.

Giving the casualty figures, Deputy Health Minister Ahmad Dumeira told SANA news agency that the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus were affected the most after the massive earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck a wide area on the Syria-Turkey border early on Monday (local time). Earthquake in Turkey: Gaziantep Castle, Built More Than 2,200 Years Ago, Collapses After Strong Quake Struck Turkish Province (Watch Video).

Watch Video: 326 Killed, 1,042 Injured After Quake of Magnitude 7.8 Hits Syria-Turkey Border

BREAKING: At least 1,600 dead in a massive 7.8 Earthquake in Turkey and Syria this morning. Please pray for these people. I’ll post some ways to help in this thread below as I find them. Please do the same. pic.twitter.com/cmlExLi2M6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 6, 2023

Dumeira said all hospitals were mobilised to treat the victims, and additional ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched to areas hit by the disaster. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 7.8 on Richter Scale Hits Near Gaziantep, Aftershock Felt in Syria (Watch Video).

Syrian National Seismology Centre Director General Dr Raed Ahmed said that the earthquake was the strongest since recording began in 1995. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the death toll now stood at 912, while the number of the injured had increased to 5,383, the BBC reported.

