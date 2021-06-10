Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): The Biden administration is expected to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world.

According to Washington Post, President Joe Biden is slated to announce the plan to buy vaccines at the Group of Seven meetings in Britain this week.

This comes amid growing calls for the United States and rich nations to play a more substantial role in boosting the global supply of coronavirus vaccines.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday as he boarded Air Force One to Europe that he would be announcing his global vaccine strategy.

The United States recently shared a framework for the distribution of 80 million vaccines globally to address potential surges and the needs of the most vulnerable countries affected by the pandemic

The Biden administration has announced the allocation of the first tranche of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines globally including India.

Seven million doses will be sent to some Asian countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The White House said that 75 per cent of vaccine share will be given through COVAX while 25 per cent share for immediate needs and to help with surges around the world.

Nearly 19 million will be shared through the COVAX initiative.

Approximately 6 million for South and Central America to the following countries: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, as well as the Dominican Republic. (ANI)

