Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week, said The White House on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the White House, "President Joseph R Biden Jr will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14."

The statement also read, "President Biden will first travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-2 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities."

"The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14. He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people," the statement added.

"Additional information about the trip will be forthcoming," the White House statement concluded.

In early March, Biden said that he planned to visit Northern Ireland to mark the ensuing anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which the US aided broker a quarter-century ago to bring an end to decades of sectarian violence, reported CNN.

On Wednesday, the Irish government said Prime Minister of Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "looks forward to the forthcoming official visit of the President of the United States to Ireland."

In a statement, Varadkar said, "I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland. It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States," CNN reported. (ANI)

