Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): President Joe Biden has nominated career diplomat Caroline Kennedy to be the next US Ambassador to Australia, the White House said.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles: Caroline Kennedy, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Commonwealth of Australia," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

Kennedy previously served as the US Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017, where she helped advance the realignment of US forces in Okinawa and increased student exchange between the United States and Japan, the release said.

In November, Kennedy was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Rising Sun, the highest civilian award of Japan, for her work to strengthen US-Japanese relations.

If confirmed by the Senate, Kennedy will serve in her new ambassadorial post as the Biden administration seeks to enhance cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China.

The United States plans to expand military infrastructure in Australia and the Indo-Pacific islands, according to the Pentagon. Moreover, the United States will sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia as part of the new AUKUS partnership. (ANI/Sputnik)

