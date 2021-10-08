Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has renewed the American government's declaration of national emergency powers in dealing with Syria, the White House announced on Thursday (local time).

"The situation in and in relation to Syria, and in particular the actions by the Government of Turkey to conduct a military offensive into northeast Syria, undermines the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," Biden said in a statement.

The ongoing crisis continues to endanger civilians and further threatens to undermine the peace, security and stability in the region while still posing an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, the statement read.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 of October 14, 2019, must continue in effect beyond October 14, 2021. Therefore ... I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 with respect to the situation in and in relation to Syria," Biden said.

On October 14, 2019, by Executive Order 13894, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States constituted by the situation in and in relation to Syria, Biden further noted in the statement. (ANI)

