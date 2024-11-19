Washington, Nov 19 (AP) US President Joe Biden is requesting nearly USD 100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and other natural disasters.

In a letter on Monday to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Biden said he has met firsthand with those harmed by the storms and heard what they need from the federal government. "Additional resources are critical to continue to support these communities," Biden said.

The largest share of the money, about USD 40 billion, would go to the main disaster relief fund at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. An additional USD 24 billion would help farmers and USD 12 billion would go toward community development block grants administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Johnson, R-La, said Congress will evaluate the request and "we'll make sure we deliver for the hurricane victims and the people that have suffered from that". (AP)

