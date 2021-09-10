Washington [US] September 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure that "competition" between the two powers does not become "conflict", the White House said on Friday.

Both the leaders also agreed to engage on both sets of issues "openly and straightforwardly".

Also Read | Amid Growing Frustration On American Side, Joe Biden Calls Xi Jinping as US-China Relationship Grows More Fraught.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and straightforwardly," the White House said in a statement.

"This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States' ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," read the statement.

Also Read | Mystery Radio Signals Coming From Depths of Milky Way Galaxy Detected By Astronomers; Source Located Near Galactic Centre.

"President Biden underscored the United States' enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)