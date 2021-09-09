Sydney, September 9: Astronomers have found an object near the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy emitting radio signals. The signals were picked by sensors of a sensitive telescope in Australia, Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), and has been named ASKAP J173608.2-321635. However, the nature of the mystery object is still not known. Do UFO and Aliens Exist? Final Report by US Intelligence Does Not Rule Out Possibility of Extraterrestrial Spacecraft, Says Only One of 144 Sightings Can Be Explained.

Between April 2019 and August 2020, the ASKAP picked up waves 13 times. In a research paper published earlier in September, researchers described the finding as a "highly-polarized, variable radio source located near the Galactic Center", reported The Sun. The object is likely to be cosmic, but according to astronomers, the exact definition of it will be given after it is completely identified. Solar Storm With Massive Speed of 1.6 Million KMPH Expected To Hit Earth This Weekend; Solar Winds Could trigger a Geomagnetic Storm Above Planet.

Notably, there have been radio signals detected from space earlier also, including fast radio bursts for younger stars. Some reports even claimed that it might be possible that these radio signals did come from an object that is known to scientists. "ASKAP J173608.2-321635 may represent part of a new class of objects being discovered through radio imaging surveys," reported The Express UK quoting Ziteng Wang, who led the study with a research team from the University of Sydney.

According to The Sun's report, blips are unlikely to have come from a flaring star or nearby binary system. These radioactive signals do not show up on X-ray or near-infrared observations. Earlier this year, signals appeared again in observations made in Australia and South Africa using telescopes. Notably, the research was published on September 2.

