Washington, Feb 28 (AP) President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labour secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California's labour department, was central to negotiations between labour and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Targets Consumers, Investment To Revive Stagnant Post-COVID Economy.

She also has worked to broaden worker training programmes and crack down on wage theft. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers."

Also Read | Nikki Haley Slams Pakistan as One of the 'Bad Guys', Says 'America Won't Be World's ATM'.

“Julie is a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead,” he said.

“She helped avert a national rail shutdown, improved access to good jobs free from discrimination through my Good Jobs Initiative, and is ensuring that the jobs we create in critical sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, broadband and healthcare are good-paying, stable and accessible jobs for all.”

Su was considered to lead the department when Biden won the White House but instead became the department's deputy.

Walsh announced his intention to leave the administration earlier this month to lead the National Hockey League Players' Association. Su will serve as the acting secretary until the Senate acts on her nomination.

Biden had been under pressure from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and other Asian American and Pacific Islander advocates to select Su to head the department.

This administration was the first in more than two decades to not have a Cabinet secretary of AAPI descent, despite its regular declarations that it was the most diverse in history. Vice President Kamala Harris and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai are of AAPI descent but don't lead a Cabinet department.

Su, if confirmed, would also expand the majority of women serving in the president's Cabinet. She was confirmed by the Senate to her current role in 2021 by a 50–47 vote. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)