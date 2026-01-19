Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): The Government of Madhya Pradesh on Monday met Hashiyama Shigeto, representative director and Executive Managing Director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As per the release from the MP Government, the discussions covered projects where JBIC is already supporting in Madhya Pradesh, as well as areas such as policies for manufacturing and other sectors, yen borrowings, tie-ups through collaborations, and renewable energy, including solar power.

While speaking with ANI, Hashiyama Shigeto said, "India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, is emerging as a highly attractive destination for Japanese investors, driven by strong opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing."

Further speaking on the evolving investment climate, Hashiyama highlighted Madhya Pradesh's growing appeal, driven by its focus on attracting new investments in renewable energy and infrastructure development.

He noted that these sectors are drawing increasing interest from Japanese companies looking to expand their global footprint.

"The investment environment in Madhya Pradesh is very attractive for many Japanese potential investors. State's operational competitiveness is expected to strengthen further in the coming years," he said.

He also emphasised India's political stability as a major advantage for foreign direct investors, saying, "The political situation is very stable compared to many other countries in the world. This is a strong point for foreign direct investment, including from Japan."

He cited a recent JBIC study and said that India was ranked the top global destination for foreign direct investment by Japanese manufacturing companies in 2026. "This reflects sustained confidence in India's long-term economic prospects despite global uncertainties."

"At a time when there is significant uncertainty in the investment climate worldwide, including in developed countries, India continues to maintain one of the highest levels of investment attractiveness," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Government of Madhya Pradesh held discussions with Jay Galla, Co-founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the Amara Raja Group; Herve Couraye, Advisor to TouchLab; and Jasmin Hume, CEO and Founder of Shiru, among others, to explore multiple possibilities.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)

