Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a visit to US, China and Switzerland next week where he will hold meetings with his counterparts in addition to attending a meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Bilawal Bhutto will visit the US on May 17 and hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Minister will also attend a meeting on Global Food Security, reported ARY News citing sources.

As per the sources, "On May 19, he will return from the US and visit China on May 20 for two days." The visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister comes after an invitation by his Chinese counterpart. "Bilawal will visit Kangzhu and meet his counterpart," said the sources.

Following this Bilawal Bhutto, as per the itinerary, will then visit Davos where he will attend the meeting of the World Economic Forum. The Foreign Minister will also meet numerous Foreign Minister at the side-lines of the meeting. The sources said, "He will return to Pakistan on May 25."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Bhutto Zardari. The phone call to the Pakistan Foreign Minister was the first contact between the foreign ministers of the two countries in quite a while.

Further, upon being elected as the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter to thank Bliken for his warm felicitations on his assumption of office.

Meanwhile, marking the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations, the US Secretary of State, during his talks with Bhutto Zardari, expressed the desire to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. They even discussed the promotion of peace, development and security, reported Ary News. (ANI)

