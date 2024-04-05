Dubai [UAE], April 5 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 24th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and a C130 and C295 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible, isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via four aircraft carrying 84 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total number of aid airdrops to 1,321 tonnes since the beginning of the operation.

The Birds of Goodness operation is part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

