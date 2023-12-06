New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday met Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in New Delhi.

The Kenyan President is on a State visit to India from December 4-6 at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. He is being accompanied by a high-level official delegation.

The visit comes as Ruto's first to India in his present capacity.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of the Kenyan President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

She received the Kenyan President and welcomed him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and stressed that the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries.

Emphasising India-Kenya friendship, President Murmu said, "Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors including trade, education, and technology."

She further said that the 80,000-strong Indian-origin community in Kenya is well integrated there, both socially and economically.

"They are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values. This bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society," she added.

India is one of Kenya's largest trading partners and among the largest sources of investment in Kenya, she emphasised.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President William Ruto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

The two leaders held discussions on deepening the partnership between India and Kenya.

The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other before heading to hold the meeting.

Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "Reinvigorating - ties! PM @narendramodi welcomed President @WilliamsRuto of Kenya as the latter arrived for bilateral talks in Hyderabad House. Wide-ranging discussions on deepening India-Kenya partnership lie ahead."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Kenya will continue to explore new opportunities to realise the full potential of economic cooperation between the two nations. He stressed that India has remained a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya.

Addressing a joint press meet with Kenyan President William Ruto, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has decided to provide a line of credit of USD 250 million to Kenya for modernizing its agricultural sector.

He said, "As two agrarian economies, we agreed to share our experiences. To modernize agricultural sector of Kenya, we have also decided to provide a line of credit of USD 250 million."

"Laying the foundation of a progressive future, today, we thought of strengthening our cooperation in all sectors and identified many new initiatives," PM Modi said.

"We also note that mutual trade and investment between India and Kenya is making steady progress and we will continue to explore new opportunities to realize the full potential of our economic cooperation. India has been a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya. Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, India has made a significant contribution in the skill development and capacity building of the people of Kenya," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

