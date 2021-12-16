Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

During the phone call. Blinken reaffirmed US-Bangladesh long-standing partnership on development, economic growth, and security, the state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Also Read | Omicron-Hit UK Reports 78,610 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Surge Since Pandemic.

The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges, the statement further said.

" The Secretary reaffirmed our long-standing partnership with Bangladesh on development, economic growth, and security. The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges," the statement read. (ANI)

Also Read | Omicron Shouldn’t Revive COVID-19 Vaccine Nationalism, Says Covax Chief Aurelia Nguyen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)