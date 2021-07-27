Washington, Jul 27 (PTI) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during which they discussed bilateral ties and COVID-19 assistance to the Himalayan nation.

Blinken and Deuba emphasized the importance of the US-Nepal partnership and discussed the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 assistance to Nepal, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed our cooperation to combat the effects of climate change,” Price said in a statement.

Deuba was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following Nepal's Supreme Court's intervention.

