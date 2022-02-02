Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to follow up on the U.S written response to Russia's security proposals.

The phone call comes as the situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months. NATO and Kiev continue to accuse Russia of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and preparing for an invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security.

"The Secretary (Blinken) emphasized the US willingness, bilaterally and together with Allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns, which we intend to do in full coordination with our partners and Allies," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken further reiterated the US commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.

Price said US State Secretary urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine's borders. Blinken emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path. (ANI)

