Washington [US] September 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday praised the Unites Nation's role in Afghanistan where the Taliban seized control last month and said its work has never been more important.

Blinken met UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths and discussed the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Taliban Names Caretaker Cabinet, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to Lead Afghanistan Government.

"I just met with @UNReliefChief Griffiths to express our continued appreciation for the @UN's role in Afghanistan. Their work there has never been more important and their decision to 'Stay And Deliver' sends a message to the world about the ongoing, urgent humanitarian needs [in Afghanistan], Blinken said in a tweet.

These developments came a few days after Martin Griffiths reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Also Read | Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to Lead New Taliban Government in Afghanistan.

"I met with the leadership of the Taliban to reaffirm UN's commitment to deliver impartial humanitarian assistance & protection to millions in need in Afghanistan," Griffiths said following a meeting with Taliban deputy head Mullah Baradar in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have also committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan, said a statement from the UN.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said foreign donors should take immediate action to ensure that necessary aid reaches Afghans facing hunger and collapsing health services after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.In a statement on Friday, HRW said donors also need to develop a coordinated plan of action to address support for education, the banking system, and other critical needs that require the cooperation of Taliban authorities, who threaten basic human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls. "Donor governments are understandably uneasy about providing assistance and funding to Afghanistan under the Taliban given their terrible rights record and newly emerging abuses," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)