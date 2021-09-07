New Delhi, September 7: Weeks after taking over power from the Afghan Presidential Palace, the Taliban has announced announced the key members of the new government in Afghanistan on Wednesday. Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Hasan will reportedly lead the government as the Prime Minister of the country and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to be his deputy. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob who is the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar will head the defence ministry and Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the new interior minister. Taliban Fire Shots To Disperse Anti-Pakistan Rally In Kabul: Report.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund To Lead New Afghan Govt: Mohammad Hasan to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan: AFP — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021 New Members of Taliban Govt in Afghanistan Announced: Breaking: The Taliban announced acting ministers for the future government.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/KEoomL3YN2 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 7, 2021 According to TOLO News, Mullah Baradar will be the first deputy head of the country under Taliban rule. Mawlavi Hannafi has been entrusted with the responsibility of the second deputy head by the Taliban government. These are said to be the acting ministers in the new government. Taliban took over the power from Afghan Presidential Palace last month soon after the withdrawal of the troops by the USA. Several countries have evacuated their citizens from Afghanistan since the Taliban take over. Former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country before the transfer of power.

