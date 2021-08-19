Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) spoke to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud over Afghanistan's situation as the country has been taken over by the Taliban.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed Afghanistan and ways the international community can support the Afghan people. They also discussed other shared regional priorities," US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Blinken spoke to British Defence Secretary Dominic Raab over Afghanistan's situation.

For the last three days, Blinken is in touch with foreign ministers of multiple countries and has discussed Afghanistan's situation with them.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the nation's government on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban entered the presidential palace and announced its victory over the government. Now the group is discussing plans in Doha to form the government and is in touch with intra-Afghan leaders.

At least three people were died in Afghanistan's Jalalabad as Afghans on Wednesday staged protests across the country raising the Afghanistan government's flag against the Taliban takeover. (ANI)

