Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], April 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE stock markets Monday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip communication stocks leading the gainers in the Capital's bourse, and giant property Emaar driving the Dubai Financial Market's best performance in a month.

In Abu Dhabi, Index FADGI closed 0.752 per cent higher at 9,501.150 pts, buoyed by robust trading over telecom firms, including Sudan's SUDATEL, 11.810 per cent up, Qatar's QTEL, 10.890 per cent and Etisalat, 3.350 per cent up.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank also maintained its favourable performance, closing up 5.010 % at AED10.480. Property giant Aldar also closed 2.8 per cent up at AED4.780.

In Dubai, property blue-chip Emaar led the rally, closing 3.21 per cent up at AED5.780, with Emaar Development following suit, ending the session higher at 1.090 per cent at AED5.570. The emirate's main lender, Emirates NBD contributed to the favourable performance, closing 1.52 per cent higher at AED13.35. (ANI/WAM)

