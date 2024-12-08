Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI) : In protest against the attacks on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, thousands of supporters of Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP)'s three organizations on Sunday marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

BNP's three organizations - Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD), the students wing; Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal (JJD), the youth wings; Jatiotabadi Shecchasebak Dal (JSD), volunteer wing; organized the protest march.

Workers of the three organizations began to gather in front of BNP's headquarter in the Nayapaltan area of the capital Dhaka from morning.

The protesters carried various placards. These placards carried slogans such as "Why the attacks on Assistant High Commission in Agartala", "Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka", etc.

After marching six kilometers along one of Dhaka's main roads, the march was blocked by police barricades in Rampura area. From there, a delegation went to the High Commission of India in Dhaka and submitted a memorandum.

Earlier on December 2, India decided to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its other diplomatic premises in the country following an incident involving the breach of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to be tense in Bangladesh with reports of attacks on minorities. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

On Friday night, another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka.The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack.

Babul Ghosh, supervisor of the temple said that a complaint has been filed against unidentified miscreants for burning down his ancestral temple.

Speaking with ANI, Ghosh said that the attackers poured petrol on the idols while he was not present at the house and ran away on hearing his footsteps. He further alleged that the attackers had some 'ulterior motives' other than burning the idols.

Arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

