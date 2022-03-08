Kabul [Afghanistan], March 8 (ANI): The body of a young girl with her hands tied was found in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on Sunday.

Local media citing sources said that it seems that the girl has been raped. However, the Taliban security officials have not yet commented on the incident.

In recent months, kidnappings and targeted killings against women have increased significantly in Afghanistan and most of the time, people do not report such cases out of fear.

Earlier, on Sunday, about 25 Afghans gathered in Toronto city of Canada and protested against the Taliban. Even as the Taliban is trying to convince the world to recognise and financially support their government but their violent cases are just stating different reasons to not recognise their government.

Armed militants have beaten female demonstrators, sprayed pepper spray in their faces and shocked them with electric prods, according to the half dozen activists interviewed by US-based publications.

Taliban fighters have targeted women, especially those who are fighting for their basic freedom and rights.

Sahar Fetrat, Assistant Researcher for Human rights Watch said that through the abduction of these women, the Taliban are sending a clear message about how society should function, who is the authority and the power and how people should obey it. (ANI)

