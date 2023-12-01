A member of Dawoodi Bohra community, part of the Indian diaspora awaits for PM Modi arrival in UAE (Photo/ANI)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the COP28 Summit, members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, part of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, eagerly anticipate the opportunity to welcome him.

Expressing enthusiasm, they emphasized the significance of the Indian identity being acknowledged when the leader of India visits, considering it a first-time honour for many.

They said that they look forward to the positive impact on the UAE and extended best wishes for the growth of both India and Dubai.

"The Indian identity is acknowledged when the leader of India visits us here and I think this will have a very good effect on the UAE overall," the community members said on Thursday.

Shabbir Abbas, another member of the Bohra community, expressed excitement and extended best wishes for India-Dubai's growth.

"We are very happy that PM Modi is coming here. We are all very honoured to get a chance to meet him...The members of the Indian diaspora have gathered here to welcome PM Modi and all of us extend our best wishes for the growth of India and Dubai...," he said.

Mustafir Tahir, representing the Bohra community in the UAE, said that PM Modi treats them like members of his family.

"It is an honour and privilege to be over here when Prime Minister Modi arrives here. He treated us like a member of the family when he was there for the inauguration of an institution in Mumbai. The comments he made during the opening session have enlightened everybody," Tahir said.

The excitement is palpable among the 3.3 million strong Indian diaspora in the UAE as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dubai.

PM Modi on Thursday evening emplaned for Dubai to take part in the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.

Earlier, members of the Indian diaspora also expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the upcoming visit.

"The 3.3 million strong diaspora in the UAE is excited to welcome, meet, and greet our PM Narendra Modi. Since his last visit in July, the overwhelming positivity and respect for the Indian diaspora have been truly remarkable," one of the members said.

We are grateful to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, he added. (ANI)

