Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Mukesh Aghi on Monday said that the relationship between India and the United States extends far beyond trade, despite noting that the current environment around India-US trade negotiations is "complex."

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the annual summit of the World Economic Forum, the USISPF President stated that both countries are working to find a path forward, emphasising that the bilateral partnership also covers people-to-people ties, technology cooperation, and investment, with trade being just one aspect.

"It's a complex environment and I think both countries are talking to find a way to take the trade discussion forward, but I remind you that the relationship between India and the US is not just about trade. It's much broader. It's on people to people. It's on technology. It's a business investment between two countries. I would say trade is one aspect. But I think if we can sort that out, it's going to get much smoother," he stated.

Expressing optimism about resolving outstanding trade issues, Aghi said a solution is likely to emerge, pointing out that the current status quo without an agreement harms exports on both sides.

"I believe that you will see some kind of a solution coming in because you can't maintain the current status quo of having no agreement. It harms India's exports. It affects US exports to India. We will find a solution," Aghi stated.

Last week, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal asserted that the much-anticipated first tranche of the India-US BTA is "very near," but stopped short of providing a timeline.

The BTA, formally proposed in February following directives from the leadership of both nations, seeks to more than double bilateral trade, from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. Talks were first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February 2025.

Meanwhile, on the global stage, Aghi highlighted growing instability in the international order and said discussions at Davos are focused on whether this turmoil will continue or stabilise.

Addressing US tariffs and broader geopolitical developments, he noted that tariffs are only one tool and that global tensions, such as those involving Greenland, Venezuela, and Iran, also contribute to uncertainty.

He added that crises often create shifts in global power, providing opportunities for nations like India to advance strategically.

"It's not just about US tariffs. Tariff is a tool. When you look at Greenland, Venezuela, and Iran. We are seeing instability, with or without the US. And I think the current system does not seem to be working. The youth are asking for jobs. So, I think it's important to address those issues," the USISPF said.

"It is hard to predict because when you have a crisis, countries will try to take advantage of the crisis, the stronger ones over the weaker ones. And we are seeing that happening. And at the same time, in a change or crisis, some countries will drop down the basic table, while others will rise. And I think that's why it is an opportunity for India to rise when you look at the current turmoil," he added.

Aghi's remarks come amid the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, which is set to welcome nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue". (ANI)

