São Paulo [Brazil], November 28 (ANI): Brazil's Superior Military Court (STM) is preparing to reconsider, in the first half of 2026, a landmark case that could strip several high-ranking military officers of their ranks due to their alleged involvement in the attempted coup.

The review is expected to carry significant implications for prominent figures such as General Augusto Heleno and General Walter Braga Netto, both of whom are currently serving sentences in military detention facilities while their appeals continue.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: PM Narendra Modi Announces 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', Says India Stands Firmly With Sri Lanka in Its Hour of Need (See Pics).

According to Brasil 247, if the STM confirms the removal of rank, these officers may subsequently be transferred to ordinary prisons, a significant shift in how the Brazilian judicial system handles senior military personnel convicted of anti-democratic acts. The potential loss of rank goes far beyond symbolic punishment: it terminates all ties to a lifetime of military service, erases pension rights linked to their status, and represents one of the harshest sanctions available within Brazil's Armed Forces.

The structure of the STM itself adds complexity to the upcoming deliberations. The court is composed of 15 ministers, with a clear majority drawn from the Armed Forces: four from the Army, three from the Navy and three from the Air Force. The remaining five seats are held by civilian representatives, including military judges and members of the Military Prosecutor's Office. Because active-duty or high-ranking officers dominate the bench, their institutional perspective may heavily influence the final ruling, making the decision both legally sensitive and politically consequential.

Also Read | Hong Kong Tai Po Apartment Fire: Death Toll in Wang Fuk Court Building Blaze 128 With 200 People Still Missing, Rescue Operation Underway.

The proceedings are expected to unfold over an extended period, as defence teams are likely to employ every procedural avenue to reduce the severity of outcomes for the convicted officers. Any delays could overlap with eligibility for a semi-open regime, potentially altering the conditions of their incarceration once more.

In Brazil's military culture, losing one's rank is regarded as a profound rupture more than an administrative measure; it represents the dismantling of an officer's professional identity and public stature. For generals with decades of service, this outcome would mark an unprecedented chapter in Brazil's evolving civil-military relations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)