São Paulo [Brazil], April 9 (ANI): Brazil has emerged as a standout performer among developing economies, attracting substantial investments into its equity funds even as most emerging markets face capital outflows.

According to Brasil 247, citing figures from JPMorgan released via InfoMoney, domestic equity funds in Brazil secured inflows of USD 883 million (approximately BRL 4.5 billion), defying an otherwise challenging global financial climate. In contrast, equity funds across emerging markets continued to experience losses, with outflows reaching USD 3.9 billion during the same period, following the previous week's withdrawal of USD 654 million.

Also Read | Gary Player Sympathizes with Tiger Woods but Says He Shouldn’t Be Driving.

Brazil's divergence from this broader pattern has reinforced confidence among foreign investors, who continue to identify growth opportunities within the country. The report noted that while allocations through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and traditional investment vehicles were not categorised by individual countries, a significant portion of inflows appears to have been directed towards index funds. This trend points to a strategy of gaining broad-based exposure to Brazil's market, especially in light of its recent stock market rally.

This renewed investor interest is also evident in the performance of Brazil's stock exchange, B3. Over the past month, foreign investors injected around BRL 11.7 billion into the market. For the first quarter of 2026, total inflows across various investment channels climbed to BRL 53 billion.

Also Read | Argentina’s Congress Approves Bill Easing Glacier Protections for Mining.

Across the wider Latin American region, investment sentiment showed improvement. After experiencing outflows of USD 111 million in the previous week, regional equity funds rebounded with inflows of USD 199 million (about BRL 1 billion). Brazil had already led the recovery earlier, registering inflows of USD 475 million.

Sector-wise, Brazil's energy segment delivered strong returns, second only to Mexico's communication services sector. The financial sector also gained traction by the end of March, outperforming the broader market for five consecutive sessions. Other industries, including capital goods, steel and mining, and education, posted steady gains, while consumer and retail, agribusiness, and oil and gas lagged.

Globally, emerging markets remained under pressure, particularly in Asia (excluding Japan), which recorded outflows of USD 5 billion. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region marked its fifth straight week of withdrawals, totalling USD 124 million. Meanwhile, countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also saw net outflows, influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions linked to Iran.

Despite ongoing volatility, emerging market equity funds have maintained positive momentum in 2026, with total inflows reaching USD 73.6 billion so far this year. This is slightly below the early March peak of USD 86.1 billion, but still reflects strong year-to-date performance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)