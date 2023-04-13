Beijing, Apr 13 (PTI) Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Thursday visited the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries in Shanghai.

This was the first time that a Head of State visited the Bank's Headquarters in Shanghai and addressed the NDB staff in person, the bank said in a press release.

Ahead of his visit, his protege and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was appointed as the President of NDB of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries.

Addressing the staff, Lula said the NDB is the product of a partnership among BRICS countries with a view to creating a world with less poverty, less inequality and more sustainability.

Lula arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday and is due to visit Beijing where he is scheduled to have talks with President Xi Jinping.

