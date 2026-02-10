By Shailesh Yadav

Nuremberg [Germany], February 10 (ANI): In its first major international engagement following the conclusion of EU-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations on January 27, India is showcasing its organic prowess as the Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026, the world's leading exhibition for organic products, being held from February 10-13 at Nuremberg, Germany.

The timing of India's prominent presence at the premier organic trade fair takes on added significance as both regions look to strengthen bilateral trade relations following the landmark FTA agreement.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is organising the country's most ambitious participation yet at the exhibition, marking a significant milestone as India returns to the spotlight 14 years after its last featured appearance.

India's participation this year represents a substantial scale-up from previous editions, with APEDA establishing a 1,074 square meter pavilion hosting 67 co-exhibitors. The expansive showcase includes organic product exporters, Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, organic laboratories, state government organisations, and commodity boards.

The pavilion features a diverse array of organic products, including rice, oilseeds, herbs, spices, pulses, cashews, ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, cinnamon, mango puree, and essential oils, demonstrating the breadth of India's organic agriculture sector.

Exhibitors from more than 20 states and union territories are participating, showcasing India's vast agricultural and regional diversity. States represented include Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

The India Pavilion offers visitors an immersive experience beyond traditional exhibition displays. Attendees can sample Indian organic products through curated food tastings that blend Indian flavors with European culinary traditions.

A highlight of the pavilion will be live sampling of aromatic biryani prepared with premium organic basmati rice and exotic spices. Additionally, five Geographical Indication (GI) varieties of rice, Indrayani, Navara, Gobindbhog, red rice, and Chak Hao black rice--will be served to showcase India's unique heritage rice varieties.

APEDA has maintained a prominent presence at BIOFACH for over a decade, and this year's enhanced participation reflects India's expanding footprint in organic exports, increasing global demand, and growing involvement from exporters, associations, and FPOs.

Beyond the exhibition space, APEDA has implemented extensive branding and promotional activities throughout the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg Messe to maximize India's visibility as Country of the Year.

As global consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly lifestyles, India's featured presence at BIOFACH 2026 reinforces its position as a global leader in organic agriculture. The country's rapidly growing organic market demonstrates its commitment to producing high-quality, sustainably produced products that meet international standards.

APEDA's focused approach aims to support Indian exporters in meeting global market demands for sustainable and organic food solutions, positioning India as the organic food basket of the world.

With its deep-rooted history in organic farming and an evolving future in sustainable agriculture, India is poised to strengthen its role in the international organic products market through this prominent platform at BIOFACH 2026. (ANI)

