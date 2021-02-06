Brasilia [Brazil], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported on Friday 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its death toll to 230,034, the Health Ministry said.

Another 50,872 confirmed cases were detected, bringing its nationwide tally to 9,447,165.

The most populous state of Sao Paulo is also the hardest hit by the virus, with 1,833,163 cases and 54,324 deaths reported.

Strict lockdown restrictions on non-essential activities will be lifted as the hospitalization rates of COVID-19 patients have fallen, said the governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, on Friday.

Brazil ranks second worldwide in the number of COVID-19 deaths, after the United States, and third in accumulated cases, behind the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

