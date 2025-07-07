Rio de Janeiro, Jul 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for BRICS to act as a catalyst for global cooperation and a multipolar world, urging the grouping to lead by example and meet the expectations of the Global South.

Addressing the Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence' at the 17th BRICS Summit here, Modi said the strength of the bloc lies in its diversity and shared commitment to multipolarity.

"The diversity of the BRICS group and our firm belief in multipolarity are our greatest strengths. We must reflect on how BRICS can serve as a guiding force for a multipolar world in times to come," the prime minister said.

He emphasised the importance of BRICS nations setting benchmarks in global governance and development cooperation.

"The Global South has expectations from us. To fulfill them, we must follow the principle of 'Lead by Example'. India is fully committed to working shoulder to shoulder with all partners to achieve mutual goals," he said.

On the growing significance of artificial intelligence, Modi said India was working with the motto of "AI for All".

"India is actively and extensively using AI in sectors such as agriculture, health, governance and education. We believe that resolving concerns in AI governance and encouraging innovation should both be given equal priority," he added.

Modi also invited BRICS partners to participate in the upcoming AI Impact Summit that India will host next year and proposed the creation of a BRICS Science and Research Repository to promote collaboration in critical areas.

He further highlighted India's recent initiatives in agri-biotech and digital education access, calling on BRICS to adopt a demand-driven approach and ensure long-term financial sustainability in New Development Bank (NDB) projects.

The 17th BRICS Summit saw participation from BRICS members, partners, and outreach invitees. PTI

