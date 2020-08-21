London, Aug 21 (AP) The British government says the current ban on evictions would be extend by four weeks to September 20.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced the extension Friday. Once the ban ends, landlords will be required to give tenants a six-month notice of an eviction to ensure tenants aren't homeless during the winter months.

Renters were first given protection from eviction in March, when the government issued a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Charities have warned of a looming crisis, with the potential for tens of thousands to lose their homes after the pandemic triggered Britain's deepest recorded economic slump. (AP)

