London [UK], August 13 (ANI): British jihadis have secretly joined the Taliban in their aggressive offensive against the government in Afghanistan, a media report said on Thursday.

The phone calls of "militants with British accents" have been intercepted. The jihadis smuggled themselves into the war-torn country after the US pulled out, The Sun reported.

British officials believe that in a bid to reach the frontlines, jihadis went through Pakistan's lawless tribal areas after the US troops started leaving Afghanistan.

"We have received some intercepts of two British men, probably below 30, talking openly on mobiles. One had a London accent, what you might call a street accent," The Sun quoted a senior military intelligence source as saying.

UK officials had broken intermittent intelligence indicating that Britons took up arms against the government in Afghanistan recently but their identity and numbers are not confirmed yet.

So far, the Taliban have captured 12 provincial capitals in the country through its aggressive offensive against the Afghan government.

As the terror group is gaining ground in Afghanistan, it has started committing war crimes in the country. Afghans are witnessing the execution of captured soldiers and unprovoked attacks on civilians by the Taliban.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal said that Afghans pouring into Kabul and those still in Taliban-held areas say they have witnessed unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. In addition, they say, the Taliban have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become "wives" for their terrorists--a form of sexual violence. (ANI)

