Colleyville, Jan 17 (AP) Police in England said Sunday they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

Also Read | UK Considers Scrapping All COVID-19 Tests for Vaccinated Travellers.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)