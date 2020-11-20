London [UK], November 20 (ANI): British writer Douglas Stuart has won the UK's Booker Prize for his first published novel Shuggie Bain.

Stuart bagged the prestigious 50,000 pounds ($66000) award on Thursday for the fiction Shuggie Bain, the story of a boy's turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow, Al Jazeera reported.

The winner was announced on Thursday at a live-streamed ceremony in London that included remote appearances by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former US President Barack Obama.

Margaret Busby, who chaired the judging panel, said Shuggie Bain was destined to be a classic. She called it intimate and gripping, challenging but hopeful in its exploration of young Shuggie's complex but loving relationship between mother and son.

Stuart was the only British author on a US-dominated list of six finalists, for the prize, open to English-language novels from around the world. (ANI)

